Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Shopify by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $76.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 851.09 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

