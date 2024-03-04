Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,928 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $48.20 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.68.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.