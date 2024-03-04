Truist Financial Corp Buys 40,642 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,355 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $41,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,256,000 after purchasing an additional 331,093 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,370,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

