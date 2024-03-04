Truist Financial Corp Buys 21,656 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.