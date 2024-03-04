Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,903 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

