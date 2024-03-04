Truist Financial Corp Acquires 278,282 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 701,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,282 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

