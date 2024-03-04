TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001530 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $120.98 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,288,455,467 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

