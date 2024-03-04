Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 274,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trio Petroleum Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Trio Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 793,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,863. Trio Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trio Petroleum

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trio Petroleum news, Director Frank C. Ingriselli sold 512,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $87,159.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

