Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 274,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Trio Petroleum Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of Trio Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 793,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,863. Trio Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio Petroleum stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.
About Trio Petroleum
Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.
