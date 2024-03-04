TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group comprises 1.8% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.23. The stock had a trading volume of 59,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,211. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $330,336.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,249,701.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,218 shares of company stock worth $5,140,303 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNET

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.