TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) CEO Buys $236,200.00 in Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriMas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 91,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $972.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

