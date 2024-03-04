TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Gap Up to $33.07

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.07, but opened at $34.94. TriCo Bancshares shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 39,241 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCBK

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.