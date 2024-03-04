TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total value of $2,892,959.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,111,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,183.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,084.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $965.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

