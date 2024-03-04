Traeger’s (COOK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.22% from the stock’s previous close.

COOK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.76.

Traeger stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. Traeger has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Traeger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Traeger by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

