TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.33. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 229,090 shares trading hands.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $573.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

