Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Edison International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.55 on Monday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

