Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $49.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

TRML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ TRML opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $866.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.45. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $43.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,431 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,495,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

