Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.02% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 3.1 %
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.
