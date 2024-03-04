Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Friday.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TXP

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 3.1 %

About Touchstone Exploration

LON TXP traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 52.35 ($0.66). 244,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,327. The firm has a market cap of £122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.06. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.20).

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.