TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $450.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as high as $416.75 and last traded at $411.88, with a volume of 19538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $410.61.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.