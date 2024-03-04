Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.35

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.35 and last traded at $119.08, with a volume of 136371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $723,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 509.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

