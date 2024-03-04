Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

NYSE TOL opened at $117.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

