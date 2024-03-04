Tokocrypto (TKO) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $268.71 million and $5.15 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,199,109 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

