The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.9 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.95. 5,504,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,037,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71. The company has a market cap of $207.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

