The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.20. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

