The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $94,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 658,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 118,383 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $61,097,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 34.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.28. 981,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,165. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

