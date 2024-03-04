The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.09. 3,676,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

