The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 118.4% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 638.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,601,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 56,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GF opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

