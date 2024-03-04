The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after buying an additional 246,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,155,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Middleby by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 927,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,688,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $154.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

