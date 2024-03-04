The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $17.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTW. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE MTW opened at $13.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $475.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 381,183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

