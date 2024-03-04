The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 157.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 52,868 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 179,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

