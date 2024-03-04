The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of REAI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $21.06.

