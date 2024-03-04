The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target to $23.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTSG. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. 124,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,528. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

