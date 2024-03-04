The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

CI opened at $333.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.88. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $347.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.