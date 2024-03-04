The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Boston Beer worth $44,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $304.48 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $395.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.57. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

