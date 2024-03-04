The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,652,000 after acquiring an additional 295,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

