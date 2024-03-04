Tezos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.19 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $75.19 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001265 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,806,560 coins and its circulating supply is 973,024,292 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

