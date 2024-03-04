Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,198 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPK. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

