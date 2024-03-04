Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 69,767 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,767 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 470,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 153,179 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $14.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

