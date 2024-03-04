Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $22,569,396. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $440.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $428.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.