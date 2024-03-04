Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,664 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $36.41 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

View Our Latest Report on CALX

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.