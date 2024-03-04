Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $211.03 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

