Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $598,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ANF opened at $131.37 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANF. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

