Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 5,738 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

