Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after buying an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.83. 1,196,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,491. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

