Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.62

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 922827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,766 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.