Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lessened by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $11.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.23. 45,084,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,346,906. The stock has a market cap of $609.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

