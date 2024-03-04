TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $333.87 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $333.87 million and approximately $60.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00019631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00018679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006643 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,971,922,526 coins and its circulating supply is 8,960,827,547 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

