TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114,826 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of TEGNA worth $46,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,675,000 after buying an additional 166,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 445,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,883 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $13.65 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

