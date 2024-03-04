Tectum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $237.98 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Tectum has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $237.98 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tectum token can now be purchased for about $32.47 or 0.00048472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,328,356 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 31.89412507 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,956,368.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

