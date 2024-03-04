Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
