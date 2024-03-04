TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $40.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

